Singareni Collieries Issues Rejoining Orders to Retired Employees

The Telangana state government announced an increase in the retirement age for Singareni Collieries company employees to 61 years, a month ago. The Chief Minister gave the green signal for the proposal of enhancement of the retirement age after continuous requests made by the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham, Coal Belt area MLAs.

Nearly 43,899 employees of Singareni will benefit from the decision. The Singareni officials on Thursday issued orders to this effect. The employees who have retired after March 31st, 2021 should report within 30 days of time. As many as 1,082 employees who retired on March 31 will return to work. The officials announced that if the retired employees didn't return to the work within the stipulated time then there is no chance for them to rejoin the services. The officials are taking measures so that the pension for the retired employees will be stopped.

It is all known knowledge that Chief Minister KCR conducted a review meeting with the officials last month to discuss the issues related to Singareni workers. The meeting was attended by Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, government whip Balka Suman and other MLAs. The CM directed Singareni CMD Sridhar to look into the matter and take a further step. In this context, the Singareni management has recently issued orders to increase the retirement age of employees.