Singareni Coal Mine Worker Killed In Accident At Ramagundam

PEDAPALLI: A Singareni coal mine worker was killed in an accident at Ramagundam in Pedapalli district in Telangana on Saturday afternoon.

As per reports, the worker was doing welding work when the cylinder accidentally exploded leading to his death. The accident occurred in OCP-1 mine under Ramagundam RG3 Area 1. The Singareni worker identified as Jayant Kumar died in the accident.

Work was stalled after workers in the mine staged protests demanding that the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Management provide compensation for the family of the deceased.