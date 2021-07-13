Singapore Companies Express Interest To Invest In Telangana

The High Commissioner of the Republic of Singapore, Simon Wong met Finance Minister Harish Rao in Aranya Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. Wong asserted that the corporate firms in Singapore are willing to invest in data centres, green energy, and pharma sectors of Telangana. He also inquired about the development activities taking place in Hyderabad.

Harish Rao said that Hyderabad is the best place for investments and further added that Amazon and other organisations have already started their operations in the city. He added that that very soon, the state is planning to launch a pharma city and Hyderabad has also become a vaccine hub. He said that Telangana is the perfect location to invest in solar-related fields. He asserted that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has brought radical changes in the field of agriculture in these seven years. He added that Telangana is in top place in rice production.

Harish Rao asked Wong to visit Siddipet and other villages on his next visit. Singapore High Commission secretaries Sean Lim and Amanda Kwek, Consul-General Pong Kok Tian, and Vice-Consul (political) Abraham Tan were also present.