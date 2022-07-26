Sigh of Relief: After AP, Monkeypox Case in Telangana Turns Out Negative

In a sigh of relief, the first suspected case of monkeypox in Telangana turned out negative on Tuesday. The 40 year old man from Kamareddy who was admitted to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad with suspected monkeypox symptoms tested negative, the Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said.

The results of the suspected monkeypox case were released by NIV (National Institute of Virology).

On June 25, the doctors collected the blood samples, lesion fluid, crusts of the lesions and urine samples from the suspected monkeypox patient and were sent to Pune for confirmation.

