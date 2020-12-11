Siddipet Will Get Telangana's Second International Airport After RGIA Hyderabad?

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) addressed a public meeting in Siddipet during his one-day tour to the constituency on Thursday. KCR said, there is a need for a second airport near Siddipet. Under Harish Rao’s leadership, a lot of developmental activities have taken place in Siddipet.

KCR laid the foundation stone for an IT park in Siddipet. He said Siddipet is close to the capital city. “In Future, within the Siddipet district, we can expect another International airport.” KCR laid the foundation stones for several development activities in Siddipet.

KCR represented Siddipet constituency from 1985 to 2004. Recalling his association with Siddipet, KCR said, "There is no KCR without Siddipet and no Telangana without KCR.” The Telangana CM inaugurated a Government Medical College, 1000-bed Government Hospital and double bedroom housing complex too in the region.