Siddipet: Two Killed, One Injured in Road Accident

Siddipet: Two labourers were died on the spot and another seriously injured when a speeding lorry lost control and hit them while they were walking by the roadside at Rayapole village in Siddipet district on Monday.

Police said when a group of women consisting of 10 members, all labourers, were walking by the roadside while going to their work place, a speeding lorry, which lost control, knocked down after hitting an electricity pole, killing two labourers and another sustained serious injuries.

The injured woman K Rajamai was admitted to Gajwel Government hospital for treatment.

The deceased were identified as T Syamala (39) and C Kavitha (35).

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police added.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the victims held dharna by sitting on the road and demanded justice for the victims.

