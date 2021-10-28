Siddipet: Newborn Baby Girl Abandoned

A new born baby girl was left by unknown people on the outskirts of Thotapally village in Siddipet district on Wednesday. Locals, who passed by, observed the child and rescued her.

According to the information provided by the locals, while they were passing by a bush, they heard the infant's cry and immediately informed to the police and revenue officials. An ambulance from Siddipet immediately came to rescue the baby and was taken to Government Hospital.

The doctors declared the infant healthy and were providing treatment at Mother and Child Care Centre in Siddipet. The police informed that a case has been registered against the incident and are trying to trace the parents of the girl.