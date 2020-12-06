Siddipet Man Dies Of Electric Shock While Repairing Transformer

In a tragic incident, a man succumbed to electric shock while repairing a transformer on Sunday. The incident happened in Siddipet district, Koheda Mandal, Arepalli village. As per details, Manda Tirupati (35) a resident of Reddipalii village in Siddipet district along a lineman went to repair a transformer in a farmer’s land in Arepalli. He died while he was standing on the transformer due to shock caused by a sudden power outage.

Family members and villagers staged an agitation on Siddipet-Hanmakonda road with the body of the victim. They demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased.

Health Minister Etela Rajender, who was on the way to Siddipet-Hanmakonda road, promised to give Rs 15 lakh and a job to Tirupati's wife. With minister assurance, the family members and villagers withdrew their agitation.