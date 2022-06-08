Siddipet: House Burnt Down In EV Battery Explosion In Dubbaka Village

SIDDIPET: In yet another incident of an electric vehicle battery explosion a house was gutted in a case of battery explosion in a village in Siddipet district of Telangana on Tuesday night. Luckily there were no casualties in the fire that ensued after the explosion.

As per reports, the incident happened in a village named Pedda Cheekodu in Dubbaka mandal in the district. A man named Lakshmi Narayana had put the battery of his Electric Vehicle for charging on Tuesday night in front of his house. The battery suddenly exploded leading to a fire and the family members luckily managed to escape from the house on time.

The Fire Department was called in and they managed to douse the fire. But by the time they arrived the house which was an old-style house with a tiled roof was completely gutted. The makers of the E-vehicle are yet to be known and a case was registered.

There have been rising concerns around EV batteries and the government is planning to come out with norms to put in place quality controls for batteries used in EVs. As of now, the Union Transport Ministry has asked all of the two-wheeler EV manufacturers to not launch new models till the investigation into the multiple instances of EVs catching fire is going on after a series of instances where the EV vehicles have caught fire across the country. Further, the ministry asked the EV makers to educate customers about charging safety and how to prevent fire incidents.

