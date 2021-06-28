Siddipet: Harish Rao Turns Farmer To Demonstrate Benefits Of Spraying Method In Jagdevpur

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao has been promoting paddy cultivation by the spraying method. He created awareness among the farmers in Siddipet district and he himself went into the field on Sunday and sprayed the seeds in Itikala village of Jagdevpur mandal. He spoke with the farmers and said that with the spraying methods, the yield will be increased by one to two quintals per acre. He sprinkled the grain powder and said that with this method, there is no need for workers, water usage will be decreased by 30 to 35%. He further added that only 8 kilos of grain powder will be sufficient per acre whereas normally people use 25 kilos of seeds per acre.

Harish Rao inaugurated a Rythu Vedika in the village earlier during the day, went to the field and sprinkled the seed powder. He explained the advantages of the sprinkling method to the farmers.

Zilla Praja Parishad Chairperson Roja Radhakrishna Sharma, State Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy, Gada Special Officer Muthyam Reddy, RDO Vijayendra Reddy and Mandal MPP, ZPTC, local public representatives attended the event.