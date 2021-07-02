Siddipet Grandpa Survives Inside Well Without Food And Water For 3 Days

An 80-year-old man, who accidentally fell into an abandoned agriculture well on Tuesday was rescued by Siddipet Police On Thursday. The incident took place in Chinnagundavelli village outskirts. Paisa Narayana is a resident of Bara Imam Colony in Siddipet town. He accidentally fell into an abandoned well three days ago and cried for help. But, all his efforts went in vain and nobody heard it.

Finally, a farmer went to the farm next to the well, checked the well as he heard someone screaming. He found Narayana in the well. He immediately informed Siddipet Rural Police and SI Shankar and his team reached the spot. The police with the help of the Fire department team pulled Narayana out of the well.

He was immediately rushed to the Siddipet Government Hospital. Doctors said that the health condition of Narayana is stable. He survived without food and water for three days. The police informed the family members of Narayana who had been searching for him for the past three days. The family members of Narayana thanked the police and others.