Siddipet Govt School Students Made To Wash Toilets: Report

In a very shocking incident, students were cleaning the toilets in a government school. The incident took place in Siddipet district.

The photos of students of Telangana Social Welfare Girls' Gurukul School in Thoguta Mandal of Rampur cleaning the toilets and mopping the floor went viral on social media.

Most of the people are criticizing the management of the school for making students do such things and are demanding the government to take stringent action against those who are responsible for this. Full details are awaited.