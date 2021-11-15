Siddipet Collector Venkatrami Reddy Resigns Ahead of MLC Elections

HYDERABAD: Siddipet Collector P Venkatrami Reddy on Monday tendered his resignation. He applied for voluntary retirement from service (VRS) and submitted a letter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in the Secretariat at BRK Bhavan, which was accepted immediately. The 2007 batch promotee IAS officer is likely to join the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Reports say that he is likely to be nominated as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) ahead of the upcoming MLC elections.

Venkatrami Reddy who hails from Peddapalli district in Telangana and has been in the limelight as the Collector of Siddpipet earlier this year when he touched the feet of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) during the inauguration of the newly built collectorate office at Siddipet district headquarters. This act had triggered a row among the bureaucratic circles, especially when Chief Secretary M Somesh Kumar and several other senior officials were present at the event. He was accused of sacrificing the self-respect of the IAS cadre officers just to please KCR.

Again couple of days ago Venkatrami Reddy faced severe backlash from the opposition for his statement on procurement of paddy where he was seen issuing a warning to the farmers and said that stern action will be taken against those selling paddy.

Also Watch: Speaking to Sakshi, he refused to divulge any details about his political entry or his nomination as an MLC but said that he would follow the path laid by KCR.