Siddipet Bags PM’s Award for Achieving 100 percent Children Immunisation

Hyderabad: Siddipet district has been selected for the ‘Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2019’ under Mission Indradhanush. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare ( MoHFW) had launched the Mission Indradhanush programme with an aim to achieve 100 percent immunisation in children for up to two years of age.

It aims to immunise all children against seven vaccine preventable diseases - diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, poliomyelitis, tuberculosis, measles, meningitis and Hepatitis B. In addition to these, vaccines for Japanese encephalitis and Haemophilus influenzae type B are also being provided in selected states.

The district collector M Hanumantha was informed about the award by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Telangana Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao expressed his happiness on hearing the news and said Siddipet was a role model for the nation in achieving 100 percent immunisation in children.

Siddipet District excels once again! #Siddipet has been awarded with Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence, 2019 under #MissionIndradhanush program for running a successful drive towards vaccination and immunisation process. My best wishes to the local administration. pic.twitter.com/wBMwxifEk3 — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) April 12, 2022

Siddipet administration’s diligence in identifying all the unvaccinated children and immunising them against the preventable diseases was recognised by the Union Ministry of Health.

The ‘Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2019’ will be given on April 20 and it consists of a trophy and Rs 10 lakh cash. Harish Rao is expected to receive the award in New Delhi.