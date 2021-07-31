Shock To BJP As Peddi Reddy Enters TRS Ahead of Huzurabad Bypolls

Former Minister E Peddireddy, who recently resigned from the BJP is set to join the TRS in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Speaking to the media, he announced that he was joining the TRS party unconditionally. He along with 2,000 followers are going to join TRS in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. According to the sources Swargam Ravi is also likely to join TRS.

Peddireddy lashed out at BJP leader Etela Rajender and said that he is trying to provoke sentiments among the public. He said that Etela didn't do anything for the Huzurabad constituency when he was the minister and he will repeat the same if he is elected again. Peddireddy said that if Etela would have worked hard then Huzurabad would have become a district. He said that there is a scope for the development in the constituency if a leader from the ruling party wins.

Enugu Peddireddy, a senior leader from the Karimnagar district, served as a minister in the united Andhra Pradesh during the reign of Chandrababu Naidu. He joined the BJP after the partition of the state. He took an active part during Dubbak and Nagarjuna Sagar bypolls and worked as the in-charge. According to the reports, Peddi Reddy was upset with Etela joining BJP and was disappointed by the attitude of BJP leaders.