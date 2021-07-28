She Teams Receives Flood of Complaints of Women Harrassment

In the first half of 2021, 2,803 complaints were received by the Telangana She teams and 271 FIRs and 325 petty cases have been booked against people involved in women harassment, said Swati Lakra, Additional Director-General of Police (Women Safety Wing).

Earlier, in 2020, the She Teams had attended to 5,072 cases across Telangana. 68 per cent of the cases were phone and social media harassment. Swati Lakra added that She Teams are continuously adopting various modules for their work.

“These included a special She Team application software designed for teams working across the State to update and store the unit-wise data of complaints and action initiated,” said Swati.

Besides this, the police teams have given 40,000 QR bar codes, through which the victim can file complaints and also send feedback. Swathi Lakra added that the bar codes have been placed in every Metro train and all Metro stations, TSRTC bus depots and bus stands for the easy access of the victim.

A Whatsapp number has already been enabled to women across Telangana to send complaints through the messaging application and also an awareness project ‘CybHER’ was held in association with NGOs aiming at students’ safety.