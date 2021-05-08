She Team Rescues Bhongir Girl From Child Marriage

Rachakonda Police She team averted a child marriage and saved a girl in the Bhongir division on Friday.

As per details, the parents of a 14-year-old girl from Chandubatla village in Bhongir Rural area had arranged marriage to 21-year-old youth from a nearby village.

"We got a tip that the elders on both sides had fixed the marriage. We went to the location and counseled their families about the consequences of early marriage and other issues, and the wedding was called off, "police said.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat praised her team's efforts and warned people against encouraging child marriages, which was a crime. He said that priests, wedding invitation printers, elders, and backers of the union, as well as the child's parents, would be kept accountable. Maternal mortality rates were high due to early marriages, said Mahesh Bhagwat