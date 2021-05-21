Shashi Tharoor Pleads Not Guilty in COVID Medicine Name in KTR Tweets

HYDERABAD: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Congress MP from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor's friendly tete-a-tete on Twitter had the Netizens talking over their friendly banter over the naming of COVID medicines and Tharoor's infamous usage of complicated words.

KTR who has been extremely busy handling COVID measures in the state physically and virtually over Twitter, while helping people in distress took some time off from stressful day on Thursday night and the IT Minister tweeted about the names of COVID medications which are complicated to pronounce. Not surpising when he comes across these names on Twitter as people request for help.

"I suspect Shashi TharoorJi Pakka has a role to play in this he tweeted after posting a note on the medicines. " On a lighter note, any idea who comes up with this unpronounceable names for meds? - Posaconazole - Cresemba - Tocilzumab - Remdesivir - Liposomal Amphoterecin - Flavipiravir - Molnupiravir - Baricitinib And the list goes on..."

I suspect @ShashiTharoor Ji Pakka has a role to play in this 👇 https://t.co/zO024Pq0Oa — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 20, 2021

To which the witty MP replied, "Not guilty! How can you indulge in such floccinaucinihilipilification, KTR? Left to me I'd happily call them "CoroNil", "CoroZero", & even "GoCoroNaGo!" But these pharmacists are more procrustean...''.

Not guilty! How can you indulge in such floccinaucinihilipilification, @KTRTRS? Left to me I'd happily call them "CoroNil", "CoroZero", & even "GoCoroNaGo!" But these pharmacists are more procrustean.... https://t.co/YrIFSoVquo

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 21, 2021

Naturally the netizens scurried in search of the words floccinaucinihilipilification, and procrustean, totally unheard by the layman.

Not just them KTR too had to search for the word and comprehend its meaning.

On Friday afternoon, he tweeted '' Devudaaaa.....had to pull out a dictionary & Tharoorosaurus to comprehend it and stated that he loved the dig at the coronil names.

🙏 Devudaaaa.....had to pull out a dictionary & Tharoorosaurus to comprehend P.s: loved the Coronil dig 😁 https://t.co/V63zmc7suF — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 21, 2021

Now to address the actual issue- the meaning of the words tweeted by the master of words Shashi Tharoor are:

Floccinaucinihilipilification:

Procrustean:

KTR is just a tweet away from help for all those seeking assistance either for oxygen concentrators or medicines and is accessible and available for all those in need of help and is responding in a matter of hours and winning the hearts of people in the process, during the second wave of the pandemic.

