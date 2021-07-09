Sharmila Vows to Bring Back Rajanna Rajyam in Telangana

It is already known that former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s daughter YS Sharmila, on Thursday, launched YSR Telangana Party in Hyderabad.

YS Sharmila, who was accompanied by her mother YS Vijayamma and husband Anil Kumar said that she is happy to launch her party on YSR’s birth anniversary. “I will bring back ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ and fight for the welfare and development of Telangana”, she added.

YS Sharmila, before launching her party, paid tributes to her father at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. Later, she arrived in Hyderabad by flight and a rally was taken out till the venue.

After unveiling the party flag, Sharmila stated that the YSRTP’s key agendas will be Welfare, self-prosperity and equality. Later, she announced that she would go on a Padayatra in Telangana on the 100th day from Thursday.

Sharmila said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had failed in fulfilling the promises made to people during elections, which Is why people are still recollecting YSR’s governance.

As regards to water dispute between the two states, Sharmila suggested that the two Chief Ministers should sit together and address the ongoing Krishna River dispute as the Central government was watching the entire tussle as a mute spectator.