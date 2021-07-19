Sharmila, Revanth, Etela Padayatra In Telangana

TPCC President Revanth Reddy, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay, BJP leader Etela Rajender and YSR Telangana party president YS Sharmila have announced that they are going to start padayatra soon. Now, the journalist Teenmaar Mallanna also joined the list. On Sunday, he announced that he will start padayatra soon.

On Sunday, Teenmar Mallanna met his fans at a function hall in Ghatkesar. In the meeting, he announced his padayatra. He revealed that he will start padayatra from Jogulamba Gadwal district on August 29. He said that he would invite Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his padayatra. He further added that he was getting offers to join other parties.

It is learned that Teenmar Mallanna contested as an independent candidate in the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam graduates MLC polls that have been conducted a few months ago. He got defeated in the hands of TRS leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy with a slight margin.

