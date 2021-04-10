Sharmila To Launch New Political Party On YSR Jayanthi

It is official! YS Sharmila is launching her new political party in Telangana. It has been decided that YS Sharmila will announce the party name and launch the political flag on her father Dr YSR's birth anniversary on July 8.

YS Sharmila addressed a public meeting Sankalpa Sabha on April 9 in Khammam. Sharmila's mother YS Vijayamma attended the meeting expressing her support to her daughter's decision. Speaking on the occasion, YS Sharmila said, "Eighteen years ago, on April 9, Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy, the late chief minister of Andhra Pradesh did a padayatra. Walking in the same path of YSR, I am entering into Politics on this day.”

YS Vijayamma said, Sharmila has the same passion towards politics like her father and brother and requested the people of Telangana to bless her and support her.

Sharmila slammed the TRS government for not fulfilling the promises made to people. “KCR had promised farmers to clear their debt, and provide employment to one person in each family failing which he said he would provide unemployment allowance but he failed to implement the same.”

Adding to this, Sharmila said, "At present, there is no opposition in Telangana and all the parties are supporting the TRS government.I will not ally with any other party. I will stand for the people irrespective of the seats I win."