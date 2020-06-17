HYDERABAD: The husband of Shaikpet Mandal Revenue Officer Ch Sujatha, who was recently arrested by ACB officials in a Banjara Hills land bribery case committed suicide. Sujatha's husband Ajay Kumar committed suicide by jumping off a residential building at Chikkadpally In Hyderabad on Wednesday.

According to reports, Kumar visited his sister's house In Gandhinagar On Wednesday. After that, he ended his life by jumping off from the five-storey building.

Chikkadpally police registered a case over this and shifted teh body to Osmania hospital for autopsy. As per the reports, depressed over the arrest of his wife in a land bribery case, Kumar has taken this extreme step.

Banjara Hills Land Bribery Case:

ACB officials who found Rs 30 lakh, gold and other valuables from the Tahasildar's house, has earlier arrested his wife Sujatha and also reportedly investigated Kumar in the same case.

ACB sleuths had earlier caught a revenue inspector on the spot while taking bribe of Rs 15 lakh from Syed Abdul Khalid who has 4,865 square yards of land in Banjara Hills.

Banjara Hills SI Ravi Nayak has already been arrested for demanding Rs three lakh from Khalid and accepted Rs 1.5 lakh as a bribe in connection with the case. ACB officials are still probing into the case.