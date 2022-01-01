Shaikpet Flyover Hyderabad Know The Stretch Connecting Roads

Telangana MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao is going to inaugurate the Shaikpet flyover on Saturday. KTR took to his Twitter and shared a video with the caption, "Happy New Year Hyderabad. Here’s a glimpse of the Shaikpet Flyover built by GHMC under the SRDP. My compliments to the SRDP Engineering team on a great job."

Happy New Year Hyderabad Here’s a glimpse of the Shaikpet Flyover built by @GHMCOnline under the #SRDP My compliments to the SRDP Engineering team on a great job 👏 P.s: Please don’t copy these images and advertise in election bound states 😛 pic.twitter.com/s2yan9tQd7 — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 1, 2022

Shaikpet flyover is one of the longest flyovers built under "The Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP)". The Shaikpet flyover is expected to ease traffic in the major traffic corridors of Hyderabad. The length of the flyover is approximately 2.8 km. The flyover bypasses over four junctions, seven tombs, Film Nagar main road, OU colony, and Whisper Valley. A press release issued by GHMC reads, "The flyover connects the Biodiversity Junction to the JNTU Junction for 17 km without any traffic problems."

In another tweet, he wrote, "Starting the new year, by bridging the old with the new. Extremely happy to inaugurate the 6 lane, 2.71 km long Shaikpet flyover connecting Tolichowki to Raidurg built at a cost of Rs. 333Cr. Another milestone in our effort to ease traffic in Hyderabad through GHMC’s SRDP program."

Starting the new year, by bridging the old with the new Extremely happy to inaugurate the 6 lane, 2.71 km long shaikpet flyover connecting Tolichowki to Raidurg built at a cost of ₹333Cr Another milestone in our effort to ease traffic in #Hyderabad through GHMC’s #SRDP program pic.twitter.com/KKyIB0X6Xd — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 1, 2022

A few days ago, KTR also inaugurated the APJ Abdul Kalam flyover at Owaisi Junction. Under the SRDP scheme, a total of 48 development works have been taken up.