Sex Racket, Prostitution, Drugs Inside Maulana Azad Urdu University Campus: MANUU Chancellor

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Chancellor Firoz Bakht Ahmed wrote a letter to VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, asking the police to investigate suspected prostitution and drug trafficking taking place in the university campus.

The Chancellor alleged that aphrodisiacal drugs are being circulated within the campus. He has levelled allegations against the administration of his own university.

Ahmed said, "My complaint to the police was about one of the university staff members accused of writing a misleading response to a letter from the National Commission for Women (NCW), enquiring about alleged prostitution and running a sex racket at the campus health centre."

Professor Rahmatullah, MANUU VC, wrote, "The Registrar has responded to the letter from NWC". When we investigated, we discovered that there was no such address from which the complaint was received.