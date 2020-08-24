MIRYALAGUDA (Telangana): In a setback to sensational director and producer Ram Gopal Varma, a Nalgonda district court in Telangana on Monday ordered that his forthcoming film ‘Murder’ should not be released until a petition opposing the film is disposed of. The Nalgonda District SC, ST Court has issued interim directions to this effect even as the counsel for the film’s makers informed that they would approach the high court for relief.

RGV is making the film ‘Murder’ based on the sensational honour killing of Pranay a few years ago here, evoking strong opposition from the victim’s wife Amrutha, who approached the Nalgonda district court. Amrutha alleged in her petition that their photographs and names were being used in the making of the film and sought directions from the district SC, ST court to stop the release of the film.

The court, which has been hearing the petition, passed the interim orders on Monday restraining the makers of the film from releasing it until the case is disposed of in the court.

RGV, who has been making movies of late, thriving on real-life controversies of political personalities and issues to grab wider public attention, has already released the trailer of this film. As has been the recent trend, he also sang a song for this flick that is being directed by one of his protégés Anand Chandra.

Srikanth Iyengar and Sahithi are playing the lead roles in ‘Murder’ which is being bankrolled by Natti Karuna and Natti Kranthi on the banners of Nattis Entertainment. Before the court’s interim directions, the film crew had promised to release the film in theatres as soon as the lockdown restrictions on cinema halls is lifted.

Now with the district court throwing a spanner in its works, it would be interesting to see what would be the approach of the filmmakers, especially Ram Gopal Varma. Reports also suggested that soon after the district court passed its interim directions, the counsel for the film’s makers has announced that they would approach the high court for relief. This makes it clear that the controversy surrounding the film and its release is still far from over.