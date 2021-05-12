Senior TRS Leader Etela Meets Bhatti Vikramarka

In a major development estranged TRS MLA and former Health Minister Etela Rajender met Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at latter's residence in Banjara Hills. Senior TRS leader and former MLA Yenugu Ravinder Reddy met Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday afternoon.

It is said that both of them have discussed for nearly 40 minutes. Although the two leaders are said to have discussed the current political situation in the state, intensity of second wave of COVID-19 in the state, etc.,

But, according to the political circles, Bhatti Vikramarka had welcomed Etela into the Congress party. It is said that Etela responded in a positive manner and is waiting for the right time to act. The cabinet meeting in Telangana on Tuesday took place without Etela Rajender.

Bhatti Vikramarka said that for the first time Etela Rajender visited his house and the senior TRS leader might reveal his next plan of action in the further meeting. He also added that if Etela wants to join the Congress party, then the party high command would take a call on it.

After Etela left Bhatti's house, Padi Koushik Reddy also reached Bhatti Vikramarka's residence. Bhatti said that Koushik Reddy visits his home frequently and it was accidental.

It is all known that Etela Rajender was facing allegations of land grabbing and he was stripped of his portfolio. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered a probe into the allegations made against Etela. However, Etela said that he didn't do anything wrong and his self respect is more valuable to him than his position.