Senior Tollywood is Star BJP Campaigner For Munugode Byelections

Munugode By-elections: The schedule for the by-election to Munugode assembly seat in Nalgonda district was announced. The by-election is going to be held on November 3. The last date for nominations is October 14. Scrutiny will be done the next day, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 17.

The upcoming by-election was necessitated after Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the Congress on August 8 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also resigned from his post in the legislature. BJP is yet to announce their candidate officially however, Rajagopal Reddy is the obvious choice for the saffron party for Munugode by-elections and his candidature has been almost finalised by the party.

The saffron party has intensified the campaign in Munugode. All the important leaders were deployed for the campaign. Rajagopal Reddy has been going door-to-door campagin, meeting people, and holding meeting of the party workers for the last few days.

BJP is not leaving any stone unturned to win the Munugode by-election. The saffron party is trying to put in the leaders who are politically active for the campaigning in the Munugode constituency. Tollywood actress Jeevitha Rajasekar is likely to participate in the campaign and she may be in the constituency for two or three days. Jeevitha is staying active in the party and won't step back to pass comments on the ruling TRS government.

According to the sources, Kishan Reddy has also extended his support for Jeevitha Rajasekar.

