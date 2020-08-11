HYDERABAD: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) succumbed to COVID-19 in Hyderabad on Monday, August 10, police said.

According to reports, PS Shasidar (50) who was tested positive for COVID-19 few days ago, had been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad recently. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the hospital on Monday afternoon.

Shasidar a resident of Hanamkonda, and is survived by his wife and two children. Shasidar joined the police force in 1996 as a Reserve Sub-Inspector and shifted to Mahabubabad District Police Office in February 2019. He came to Mahabubabad's Armed Reserve wing as DSP on promotion after working at Bellampalli Headquarters, Karimnagar, Sircilla

Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Mahabubabad District Superintendent of Police (SP) N Koti Reddy condoled the death of the senior cop.

Meanwhile, Telangana's COVID-19 tally crossed 80,000-mark, with 1,256 new cases reported on Monday. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 80,751. The death toll due to the virus went up to 637, with 10 new fatalities reported yesterday. A total of 57,586 patients were cured from the COVID-19 in the state and currently there are 22,528 active cases till Monday.