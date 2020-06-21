HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader from Telangana V Hanumantha Rao is the latest to get infected with the dreaded coronavirus. The veteran politician has not been keeping well over the last two days. In the subsequent medical examination, he tested positive for COVID-19.

VH is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in the city. His family members, relative and followers, who had interacted with him in the recent past are likely to be subjected to the COVID-19 tests. They have all been isolated and put under quarantine where their health condition is being monitored.

Hanumantha Rao, who only recently celebrated his birthday, took part in some charity activities like distributing blankets to 100 destitutes. Incidentally, the senior leader fell sick on the same day with fever and other related complications. Even during the lockdown time, the senior Congress leader has toured several areas and took part in relief activities.

He was also actively involved in various agitational programmes called by the Telangana unit of the Congress party against the state government. 'Jala Deeksha' and 'Chalo Secretariat' were some of those planned agitations which were eventually foiled by the police. The senior Congress leader was also taken into preventive custody on some of these occasions.

Now that he tested positive for the dreaded virus, the authorities are finding out details of all the people who he had met and interacted with during the last one week. Several politicians, mostly legislators of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have already got infected with coronavirus. Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Bajireddy Goverdhan, Bigala Ganesh Gupta, the MLAs of the ruling party, are currently being treated under isolation for the killer disease.