Senior BJP Leader Kolan Hanmanth Reddy To Join Congress

In a run-up to Huzurabad bypolls, Bharatiya Janata Party workers are not leaving any stone unturned to win the byelections. We all know that political leaders jump from one party to the other before the elections.

In another shock to the Telangana unit of BJP, senior leader Kolan Hanmanth Reddy has resigned from the party and is going to join Congress soon. Before joining the Congress party, he said that there is no proper recognition for the party workers in BJP and also expressed anguish that the leaders in the party are facing a lot of insults. He said that since 2019, he has been working for the development of BJP but some of the people are not even treating him as a party worker. He said that he resigned from the party as he couldn't bear humiliation anymore. He said that at the request of his fans, he has decided to join the Congress party. He also said that he is going to join the Congress party on 17th September in Gajwel in the presence of TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy. He also commented that TRS and BJP work hand in gloves.