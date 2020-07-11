DUBBAKA: In a shocking atrocity similar to the Dera Baba episode of Punjab, a self-styled godman and his disciple were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Dubbaka of Siddipet district on Friday.

Dubbaka police registered a case against the godman, identified as Raghu and his disciple on charges of sexual assault after the woman lodged a complaint.

According to Dubbaka Circle Inspector (CI) Harikrishna, Raghu portrayed himself as a godman and ran an ashram and called himself Swamy Samartha Maharaj. Slowly, he became a renowned person in the area. Devotees in large numbers started visiting his ashram.

The woman from Chikode became a disciple of the self-styled godman, police said. She was also a devotee of Santoshi Goddess and wished to build a temple for the Lord. She went to Raghu and expressed her desire.

When Raghu sensed her innocence, he promised that he would fulfill her wish.

A disciple of Raghu called Naresh said, "I am Swamiji, I will visit your house in the form of my disciple Naresh to make your wish fulfilled."

Naresh started assaulting her and it continued for some days. After a few days, when she realised that her desire was not fulfilled, she understood she was deceived by the godman.

The woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against them.