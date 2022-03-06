Self-employment Training Programmes For Transgender Community Will Be Implemented In Telangana Soon!

Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Saturday said that the Telangana government is ready to extend necessary help for the transgender community and resolve their issues. He interacted with them and assured them that he would explain the problems being faced by the community to the CM KCR and would resolve them at the earliest possible.

He advised the members of the community to look for employment opportunities instead of seeking alms. He further stated that necessary self-employment training programmes would be organized soon in the city. The minister also stated that they would visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala with officials and study the welfare schemes that are being implemented in the states for the upliftment of the transgender community.

He quoted that, "A draft proposal would be prepared to ensure safety and security of the community and submit the same to the state government for perusal." Koppula Eshwar stated that the ashramas to give shelter to the transgender community will also be set up in the state.