See How Netizens Are Reacting To Hyderabad Rains

Telangana state received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the maximum rainfall i.e., 130.5 mm was received by the Vikarabad district. Maximum rainfall of 98.5 mm was received by the Hayathnagar Mandal in Hyderabad.

The Met department issued a yellow alert of heavy rains for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam districts.

See how netizens are reacting to the Hyderabad Rains.

Hayathnagar almost 80+mm in just 1hr, this is almost close to CLOUDBURST intensity. HEAVY DOWNPOUR to continue in core Hyderabad city for next 1hr, stay safe ⚠️#HyderabadRains — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 25, 2022