Hyderabad’s RGIA Runway Extension to Accommodate More Travellers

The official social media handle of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has posted that the airport is going to expand with better infrastructure. The tweet reads, “We’re looking forward to a bigger and better future for your journeys. The new expansion of #HYDAirport will mean more connections and more opportunities to explore, as you #FlyHYD.”

After the new expansion, the art terminal would serve around 34 million passengers per year, whereas the initial capacity was 12 million passengers per annum.

The video posted by the RGIA stated that there would be 149 check-in counters to enable hassle-free journeys. There would also be 44 new aerobridges, while four new rapid exit taxiways with enhanced runway capacity would also be part of the expansion.

To run more flights, the airport authorities are planning to set four new rapid exit taxiways with enhanced runway capacity. Earlier in 2019, the RGIA had a footfall of over 21.4 million passengers. In July, the airport saw an increase in the number of flights across domestic sectors and witnessed more than 6.8 lakh domestic passengers and more than 50,000 international travellers.