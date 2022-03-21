Security Tightened In Bodhan After BJP, Hindu Vahini Bandh Call

Security was tightened in Bodhan on Monday, March 21, in view of a bandh call given by the BJP, Hindu Vahini, and other Hindu groups to protest against violence over the installation of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s statue on Sunday. Additional forces have been deployed in Nizamabad and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC remained in force.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner KR Nagaraju said the situation was under control. Police pickets were set up. Police officials made it clear that there is no permission of any protest and strict action would be taken against those who found forcing shopkeepers to down their shutters. Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses were plying normally in the town. BJP, Hindu Vahini and Shiv Sena have called for a bandh in Bodhan to protest over Sunday's incident.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized the government and the police over handling of the situation. He alleged that ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had conspired to stop the installation of the statue.

BJP MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind tweeted, "The Bodhan Municipal Council had accepted the proposed Shivaji Maharaj's idol and passed a resolution. Yet, the TRS-MIM hooligans are creating ruckus & tensions in the town."

