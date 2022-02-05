Security in Hyderabad Tightened For Modi's Visit

Following the recent 'security breach' in Punjab, tight security has been arranged for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad on Saturday.

He will dedicate the 216-foot-tall 'Statue of Equality,' which commemorates 11th century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya.

Modi will also inaugurate the Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and the Rapid Generation Advancement Facility as part of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics' (ICRISAT) 50th anniversary celebrations.

On Saturday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would greet the Prime Minister and accompany him during his activities in the city. According to official sources, almost 7,000 police officers, including Central units, are being deployed to provide security for the Prime Minister's visit to both locations on the city's outskirts.

On Saturday afternoon, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Shamshabad Airport. Narendra Modi will be taken down to the ICRISAT campus in a helicopter shortly after his arrival. After inaugurating ICRISAT's 50th anniversary festivities, Modi will fly back to the airport and then drive to Muchintal in the Rangareddy district near the airport to unveil the 'Statue of Equality'.

Prime Minister Modi visited the vaccine manufacturing plant of Bharat Biotech, the pharmaceutical company that developed the Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, on November 28, 2020.

DGP M Mahender Reddy and other top authorities are ensuring fool-proof arrangements at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad as well as both venues in collaboration with the Central teams. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, along with the DGP and other authorities, is monitoring the situation and coordinating with the relevant departments.