Security Cover increased for Bandi Sanjay

Security cover was beefed up for Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday. Bandi Sanjay will not only get a 1+5 security personnel around him but also have a rope around him so as to protect him from any threat. The police have arranged for an additional escort vehicle for him. Security has tightened security cover for Bandi Sanjay in Hyderabad.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar recently visited IIIT Basar to speak to the students who were protesting. But he was not allowed to meet them as there was a lot of unrest.

