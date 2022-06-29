Security Beefed Up In Hyderabad Ahead of PM Modi Visit

A three-tier security setup has been put in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad to attend the BJP’s National Executive Committee meeting at HICC Novotel on July 2 and to address a public meeting at Parade Grounds on July 3. The first tier will have the personnel of the armed forces, who will guard the venues where Modi will visit while the middle layer will consist of sleuths in plain and uniformed clothes. The third layer of the security will man the outer-most parts of the venues and roads and these personnel will especially belong to the city's police force."

Specialised police personnel from Quick Response Team (QRT), SRPF, Combat Vehicles, and snippers will be deployed at specific locations around the venues where Modi will visit.

Senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and SPG have already spoken with Telangana Police to know about the security measures. SPG is going to take a call on where Modi will reside either at Novotel Hotel or Raj Bhavan. Senior Police Officials said that they have provided inputs to the special protection group and added that their security blueprint is ready for both the places.

Traffic restrictions are also going to be in place on the occasion of Modi's visit to Hyderabad.

Also Read: Bye Bye Modi Flexi Removed From Begumpet Ahead of PM's Hyderabad Visit