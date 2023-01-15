Hyderabad: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Vande Bharat Express will further strengthen the socio-economic bonding between the Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Stating that the Railway budget allocated for Telangana will be properly utilised to develop the Railways in the state in a big way, Vaishnaw announced that 34 Railway stations across Telangana will be redeveloped shortly. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made these remarks at the flag-off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Sunday.

“PM Modi is giving Telangana Rs 3,500 crore. We must use this opportunity and develop railways in Telangana in the best possible way,” Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The Vande Bharat Express departed from Platform No 10 of Secunderabad Railway Station and the Union Railway Minister was present on the platform. He also added that Secunderabad Railway Station would be developed into a world-class station.

