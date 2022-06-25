Secunderabad Railway Station Arson: Avula Subba Rao In Judicial Custody

Hyderabad: Railway Court on Saturday remanded Avula Subba Rao, who is allegedly chief conspirator of the June 17 Secunderabad Railway Station arson to 14 days judicial custody.

He along with some of his staff Mallareddy, Shiva, BC Reddy were taken into custody by the police for questioning. Police believe that the riots and arson at Secunderabad railway station was carried out by his associates and students.

Following their arrest, they were also taken for medical tests at Gandhi Hospital. Later, they were produced before the Railway Judicial Magistrate at Bhoiguda. After remanded them for 14 days of judicial custody, they were shifted to Chanchalguda central jail.

Also Read: New Twist to Agnipath Case: Check Subba Rao Advocate Arguments