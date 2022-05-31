Secunderabad: Raid On Hotel Basera, 8 Women, 25 Customers In Custody

The city police nabbed 25 persons who were found consuming liquor amid obscene dances by women, arranged by the party organiser. Acting on a tip-off, North Zone task force police conducted raids at Basera Hotel, Secunderabad. The police have taken 25 customers and 8 women into custody and they have been shifted to Gopalapuram Police Station. The police are trying to get the information from the party organisers. Police are going to file cases against those who were involved in conducting the obscene dances by women.

A couple of days ago, police also conducted raids at the Pub Tequila located at Secunderabad for allowing obscene dances and late night nuisance. After getting a piece of information from reliable sources, the Commissioner’s Task Force team raided the pub and allegedly found women dancers entertaining customers in an obscene manner.

Also Read: Family Commits Suicide by Jumping into Lake, Suicide Pact Suspected