HYDERABAD: Four people were rescued after a major fire broke out in a sports store located on Minister’s Road under the Ramgopalpet police station limits in Secunderabad on Thursday. Two more people are feared stuck on one of the floors in the building.

The Fire Department, police, and Disaster Response Force rushed to the spot after receiving information that there was heavy smoke coming from the Deccan Knitwear sports shop located on the sixth floor of the building which is close to the KIMS hospital.

While the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained the firefighters are continuing to curb the flames which have spread to other floors in the building. Since the building is located in a narrow lane it was making it difficult to control the fire. There is still heavy smoke billowing out of the building and fire department officials are working to control the fire.

Meanwhile, the fire which had reached the ground floor had spread to the other building reports suggest. More than five fire engines and fire department officials along with the DRF officials, police are working together for the past four hours to curb the fire.

The traffic towards Minister's Road has been stopped from all sides to allow rescue operations. No casualty has been reported so far and further details are awaited.