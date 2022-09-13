Secunderabad Hotel Fire Accident: PM Modi Announces 2 Lakh Ex-gratia For Victims

At least eight persons were killed and another 13 persons were injured, when a major fire that broke out in an electric bike showroom spread to a hotel located above it. The incident took place at Secunderabad late on Monday night.

“In all seven persons were killed. Some of them are charred to death in the hotel rooms and others succumbed to burns while trying to escape from the fire,” Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand told reporters after midnight.

According to the reports, there were 25 occupants in the hotel when the fire engulfed the building which is located close to the Passport Office on Monday night. Firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued seven people who were trapped in the building. The injured have been immediately shifted to the hospital. Police suspect that due to a short circuit the fire accident might have taken place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased. He tweeted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured."

Also Read: 8 Dead, Many Injured In Secunderabad Electric Bike Showroom Fire Accident