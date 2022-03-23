Secunderabad Fire Accident: PM Modi, KCR Announce Exgratia For Kin Of Victims

In a very tragic incident, 11 people were charred to death due to the major fire accident at a scrap godown in Bhoiguda, Secunderabad. The fire incident took place in the morning around 4 am. A team of firefighters arrived immediately and doused the fire. Short Circuit could be the reason for the fire. All deceased were migrant workers from Bihar.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each for kin of victims and directed the Chief Secretary to make arrangements for the repatriation of bodies of workers who have been killed in the fire accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the death of migrant workers. He also announced Rs. 2 lakh exgratia to the families of the deceased from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund. He tweeted, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased." Here is the tweet made by PM Modi.

Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 23, 2022

Also Read: Bhoiguda Timber Depot Fire: 11 Charred to Death