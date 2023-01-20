Secunderabad Deccan Mall Fire Accident: Three Bodies Recovered

Three persons burnt alive in a fire accident at Deccan mall in Secunderabad. The rescue team recovered three bodies from the building on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Wasim, Junaid, and Jahed.

“Three bodies charred beyond recognition have been recovered from the accident site today," the police said.

It took firefighters 10 hours to douse the flames at the building on Ministers road, in Nallagutta, under the Ramgopalpet police station limits in Secunderabad. A massive fire broke out on the ground floor of the Deccan Knitwear Sports Shop building and spread to the other floors.

Ramgopalpeta police have registered an FIR against the owner of the Deccan Knit Wear Sports Shop. He is being questioned.

Also Read: Hyderabad Police Books Case Against Deccan Mall Building Owner