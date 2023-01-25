Secunderabad Deccan Mall Fire Accident: Fire Safety for All Multi Storey Buildings

In the wake of the Deccan mall fire accident at Secunderabad, a high-level review meeting was held at BRK Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, and Home Minister Mahmood Ali were present at the review meeting.

Businesses, commercial buildings, hospitals, schools, and high-rise apartments should conduct a safety audit. Existing fire safety laws should be changed if necessary, the ministers said in the meeting.

Prospects of using drones and robotic technologies should be examined for large-storied buildings coming up in the city for fire safety. The ministers have directed officials to speedily undertake a study on the ideal practices in other cities of the country along with western countries.

More training programs should be undertaken for the existing fire safety department staff and the government is ready to provide the necessary modern equipment to the fire safety department, they said. It is suggested to prepare proposals regarding the emergency supplies required by the department.

The kin of three people who died in the fire in Secunderabad should be given Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia, they said.

