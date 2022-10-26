Secunderabad Gas Cylinder Blast: In a very tragic incident, one man died and 9 others were injured after a cylinder exploded at a house in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident took place in the Doodh Bavi of Secunderabad. The deceased was identified as Narayana Swamy, a resident of the house. The body was shifted to a government hospital for postmortem while the injured have been sent to the nearby hospital. Firefighters reached the place and doused the flames immediately.

After the cylinder exploded, the walls of four houses in the vicinity were damaged. People who were trapped under the debris were immediately pulled out by the locals.

The police reached the spot and an investigation is underway to know the exact reason behind the accident.

Deputy Speaker Padma Rao also visited the place and enquired about the manner in which the accident took place.