Secunderabad Cantonment Board Election Schedule, Check Dates

The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) will hold elections for its eight wards on April 30. The final electoral rolls will be issued on March 23, with the cut-off date for new voters being March 4. The MoD announced the SCB polls last week, and elections for eight Civlian wards will take place on April 30.

Officials said that candidate nominations will be taken on March 28 and 29, that the final list of candidates after withdrawal will be announced on April 6, and that free symbols will be issued on April 10. Wards 2, 5, 6, and 8 (Scheduled Caste) are reserved for the SCB's eight wards.