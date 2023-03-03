Secunderabad Cantonment Board Begins New Voter Enrolments

The Secunderabad Cantonment Board started a new voter registration on Thursday. Just 18 voters made requests to have their names added to the ballot for the April 30 Cantonment Board elections, which is a poor response from the public. Eight special teams, each made of senior SCB officials, have been formed to help applicants with enrolling their names.

To take requests from people and move the inclusion process forward, two SCB employees have been assigned to each ward. The deadline to register to vote is March 4 at 5:00 PM. The board received 18 requests on the first day of enrolment, said a senior SCB officer. The board will accept objections to inclusions on March 6. The SCB main office will hold a hearing on objections on March 14, 15, and 16 between 10.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. in the presence of the PCB or anyone he nominated. On March 23, the whole list of voters will be made public.