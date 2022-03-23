Bhoiguda Timber Depot Fire: 11 Charred to Death

A major fire broke out in a timber depot in Bhoiguda, Secunderabad. According to the reports, the locals saw smoke emanating from the depot at around 3 AM and they immediately alerted the fire department.

Out of 12 members, 11 were charred to death. The victims were identified as Bittu (23), Sikander(40), Dinesh (35), Damodar (27), Chintu (17), Sikandar (35), Rajesh (25), Raju (25), Deepak (26), Pankaj(26) and Gollu (25). Three others suffered severe injuries and they have been immediately rushed to the hospital.

Nine fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and they worked for nearly three hours to douse the flames.

According to the police, 15 workers were asleep on the first floor of Shadwan traders' scrap collection centre. The fire broke out on the ground floor.

One of the officials said that there were two rooms on the first floor and the 11 dead bodies have been recovered from one room lying on the first floor. The bodies were charred beyond recognition. He further stated that there were empty liquor bottles, paper, plastic at the scrap godown.

